AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is Starboard Value LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 9.8% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 5.26% of AECOM worth $386,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. AECOM has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

