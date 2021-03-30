Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

