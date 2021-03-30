Aegis Increases Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target to $7.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Aegis from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

