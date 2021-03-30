Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aegon by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

