Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
NYSE:AEG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
