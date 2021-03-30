Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF stock remained flat at $$158.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

