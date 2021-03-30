Aeon Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $7.98 million and $2,309.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00415603 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 428.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

