Aeron Tops 1-Day Volume of $320,719.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1,049.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 466.6% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $320,719.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.