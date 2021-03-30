Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78. Affirm has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

