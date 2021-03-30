AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2,048.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229,682 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AGCO worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 235,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $24,105,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $148.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

