ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.95

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 1305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

