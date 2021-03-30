Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $21.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.82 million to $25.80 million. Agenus reported sales of $15.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $76.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $115.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $550.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

