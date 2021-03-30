AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 318061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$534.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.21.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

