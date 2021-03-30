Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Insider Acquires $17,370.42 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) insider Jason Butch purchased 8,642 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $17,370.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,642 shares in the company, valued at $37,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Butch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jason Butch purchased 1,358 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702.42.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

