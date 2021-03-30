AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,763,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of AGNC Investment worth $93,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.