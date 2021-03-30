Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 6.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.10. 31,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,929,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on API. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,616,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

