AidCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $873.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $873.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,723.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

