Aigang Hits Market Cap of $246,009.48 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $246,009.48 and $200.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,995% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

AIX is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars.

