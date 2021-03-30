Aion Market Cap Hits $161.99 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $161.99 million and $42.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

