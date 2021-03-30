AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,400 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

