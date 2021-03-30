Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIXXF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

