Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Down to $12.99

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.54. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 475 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AKTS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $537.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,720 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.