Alain Tremblay Sells 23,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

TSE SIS traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.46. 110,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.39. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$9.84 and a one year high of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

