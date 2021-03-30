Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 3.5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 111,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,256,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,057,000 after buying an additional 3,468,726 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after buying an additional 604,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,660,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

