Alan H. Howard Sells 4,149 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MOV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

