Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.61% of Albemarle worth $104,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

