Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $14.47 million and $3.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00261750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

