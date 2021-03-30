Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.