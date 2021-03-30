Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $54.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $46.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $208.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.78 million to $213.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.33 million, with estimates ranging from $207.85 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

