Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is Vision Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 5.4% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,904 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.42. 8,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.42 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

