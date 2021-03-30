Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,529,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

