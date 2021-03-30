Algorand Hits 1-Day Volume of $357.25 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $357.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00243753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.46 or 0.03528947 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00053310 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,233,309,289 coins and its circulating supply is 2,610,582,095 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

