Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,083 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.31. The company had a trading volume of 327,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.