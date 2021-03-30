Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

