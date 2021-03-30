Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

