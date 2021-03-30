Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 90,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,163. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.