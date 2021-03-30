AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $368,014.79

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $368,014.79 and approximately $87.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

