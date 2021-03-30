Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,055.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,072.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,791.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.