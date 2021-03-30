Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,047.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,060.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,784.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

