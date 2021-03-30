Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $2,043.52. 57,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,060.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,784.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.