Alphacat 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $530,312.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Alphacat has a market cap of $4.80 million and $530,312.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

