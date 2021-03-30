Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Gap Down to $42.05

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.05, but opened at $40.60. Altabancorp shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $779.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

