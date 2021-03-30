Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

