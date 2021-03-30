Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $28.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,047.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,138.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,170.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

