Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 772,113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34.8% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $28.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,047.45. 51,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,912. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.