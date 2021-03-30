Ambrosus (AMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.16 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and $5.52 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 697,638,758 coins and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

