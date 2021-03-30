AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Insider Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 60,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMC remained flat at $$10.35 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,755,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,841,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Natixis acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.