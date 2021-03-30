AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0738 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One AMEPAY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $508,216.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

