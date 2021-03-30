American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,352 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Natixis grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 162,575 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 150,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

