American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,781 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 163.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

