American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Down to $33.41

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.41, but opened at $32.16. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

